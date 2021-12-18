Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Discover Financial Services worth $293,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.