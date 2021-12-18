Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 25.70% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $386,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.