Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 257,264 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of ABB worth $283,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

