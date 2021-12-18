Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 444,683 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.94% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $362,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

