Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.69% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $351,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.