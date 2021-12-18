Bank of America Corp DE Sells 186,556 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of Sysco worth $311,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,341,000 after buying an additional 219,472 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 24.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 13.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

