Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,995 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.12% of Yum China worth $312,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after acquiring an additional 806,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.