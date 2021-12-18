Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average is $263.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

