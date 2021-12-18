Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,074 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

