Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE:MMC opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

