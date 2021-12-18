Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day moving average is $615.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

