Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,400 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

