Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,728 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

