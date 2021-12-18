Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $615.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

