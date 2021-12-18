Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.00

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.00 and traded as low as $16.67. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 59,006 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194,161 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

