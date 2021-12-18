Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

