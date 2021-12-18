Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in November

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,892. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

