Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 10,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of BODY traded up 0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.37. 2,147,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,171. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 2.08 and a twelve month high of 18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is 3.92.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Beachbody will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BODY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

