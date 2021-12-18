Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 10,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of BODY traded up 0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.37. 2,147,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,171. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 2.08 and a twelve month high of 18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is 3.92.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Beachbody will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.
