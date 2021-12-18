Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.29

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $518,049.40 and approximately $2,809.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030481 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

