Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,989 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 58,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

