Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

