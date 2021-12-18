Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 25.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

