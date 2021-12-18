Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 12,058 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

