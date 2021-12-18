Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 3.50% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $28.73 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.