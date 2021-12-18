Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

