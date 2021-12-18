Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

