Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $9.42 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 3.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $408,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $310.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.89 and its 200-day moving average is $301.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $321.48.

