Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. Invesco India ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Invesco India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 421.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $27.02 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.