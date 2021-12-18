Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.90 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Beam has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $64.90 million and $14.15 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017101 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,627,840 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.