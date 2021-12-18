Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Beam Therapeutics worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

