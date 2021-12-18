Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 188.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.