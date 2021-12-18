BeatzCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $966,982.74 and approximately $45.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

