Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $132,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.