Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $14.19. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2,510 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $175.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

