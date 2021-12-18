Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.77 or 0.08362804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.69 or 0.99978711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.