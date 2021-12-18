Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,547 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

