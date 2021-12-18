Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.92 and traded as low as $10.09. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 409,897 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.