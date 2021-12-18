Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post sales of $260.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.10 million and the lowest is $258.50 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.