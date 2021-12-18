Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

