BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 13,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get BEST alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 387,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BEST by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BEST by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 447,635 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in BEST by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 742,263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. BEST has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $359.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.