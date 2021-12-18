Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,153,156 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

