Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $14.38 billion and $3.21 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00205343 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,377,988,824 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

