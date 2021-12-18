BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $70.52 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $70.52 or 0.00150665 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $142.66 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011180 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.25 or 0.00555987 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

