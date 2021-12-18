Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

