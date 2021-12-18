BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $287.28 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 133.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
