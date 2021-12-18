BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $287.28 on Friday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.29.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 133.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

