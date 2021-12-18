BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.93.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BioNTech by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.28. 2,496,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,416. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.75 and a 200-day moving average of $287.29. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.