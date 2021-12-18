Bismuth Hits One Day Volume of $361.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $361.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,230,463 coins and its circulating supply is 23,089,429 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

