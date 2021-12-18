Bistroo One Day Trading Volume Hits $242,618.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bistroo has a market cap of $4.09 million and $242,618.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bistroo has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.54 or 0.99852692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

