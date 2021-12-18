BitBall Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,965.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $374,965.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 17% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,678.83 or 0.99709413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00047234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.35 or 0.00961989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.