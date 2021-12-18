Bitball Treasure Hits Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.32 or 0.00053606 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $80,920.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

